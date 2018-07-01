—— 图文整理自网络

狂怒：功夫预告片 Kung Fu Trailers of Fury (2016)

又名：功夫怒

评分：IMDb 5.7

类型: 动作 / 纪录片

国家: 美国

语言: 粤语

上映: 2016-03-01

片长: 123分钟

IMDb 链接：tt5581502

塞维林电影（Severin Films）发行的功夫电影的预告片合集，包含31部功夫片预告片，均2K转录自35mm放映拷贝。

Get ready for the most hard-kicking, face-smashing, snake-fisting trailer collectio n of them all! From the golde n age of kung fu cinema comes this insane tsunami of masters, mobsters, furious vengeance and incredible fighting styles, starring Bruce Lee, Jackie Chan, Lo Lieh, Sammo Hung, Angela Mao, Chuck Norris, Jimmy Wang Yu and Wu Tang, too. These are the most over-the-top and rarely-seen original trailers for Hong Kong classics that include The Way Of The Dragon, Death Blow, Two Champions Of Shaolin, Daggers 8, Snake In The Eagle's Shadow, Shaolin Wooden Men, The Story Of Drunken Master, Enter The Fat Dragon, Brutal Boxer and many more, plus exclusive new bonus features that deliver unique historical and cultural perspectives on the amazing world of martial arts movies.

本碟分两次看完，画质修复的不太理想，但其中约一半左右的功夫电影从来没有听说过，因此，这也是本片重要的收藏价值之一。如果单看热闹，实际上欣赏价值并不太高。7/10 。

功夫怒 Kung Fury (2015)

编号：LBD-U3621

配置: 独家美国Severin影业A区蓝光全新2K修复版+国粤语混合LPCM2.0线性高清无损原声音频

+官方中英文字幕+完整幕后花絮

音轨: 国粤语混合原声LPCM2.0/英语评论DD2.0

字幕: 内嵌中英文字幕

花絮: 话说功夫电影史/史无前例拯救性呈现珍贵集萃/著名功夫影史作家瑞克·梅尔斯等随片评论

完整花絮独家带中文字幕

荟萃史上最强功夫电影宝鉴，带领影迷回到拳拳到肉的功夫片黄金年代。汇集李小龙、梁小龙、成龙、洪金宝、查克·诺里斯和王羽等功夫明星精彩片段。不惜重金拯救性挖掘最珍稀原始35MM胶片，经过全新2K高清数码修复，呈现最佳影音品质精彩集锦。并附带独家制作内幕，更是首度曝光以独特的历史和文化的视角阐释武侠电影的神奇世界。