圣诞奇遇结良缘 (1985)

又名: It's a Drink! It's a Bomb!

评分：时光网 6.0，豆瓣 6.6，IMDb

导演: 钟志文/杜琪峰

编剧: 曾瑾昌

主演: 林子祥 / 岑建勋 / 张曼玉 / 午马 / 秦沛 / 廖启智 / 徐锦江

类型: 喜剧 / 犯罪

国家: 中国香港

语言: 粤语

上映: 1985-12-19

片长: 95 分钟

IMDb 链接: tt0090011

本片为香港德宝电影公司的创业巨制之一，由杰出的摄影指导钟志文升任导演，是一部热闹的浪漫冒险喜剧。内容描述一名地下军火专家制造了一个小型炸弹企图有所不轨，计划被助手知悉，以致他杀人灭口，但却被三名互不认识的平凡寂寞人目睹此事件。两名疯狂杀手奉命追杀三名目击者，他们乃展开逃亡，过程中发挥同舟共济的精神来化解危机。

Beyond日记之莫欺少年穷 + 圣诞奇遇结良缘

编号：新U9-435

配置：港三乐贸永恒经典数码修复收藏版

音轨：粤语DD2.0-192K、国语DD2.0-192K

字幕：中文1-4、英文、中英双显

片长：90 分钟

备注：内附高精度海报剧照

















全片是典型以追杀为主戏的娱乐片，但不强调暴力动作，反而有不少惊险笑料。三个主角的个性也纯真好玩，将都市寂寞人偶然碰到刺激遭遇时的反应生动地表现了出来。

A crooked Hong Kong cop designs a bomb disguised in a soda can and sells it to two Japanese traffickers; however, the cop's associate steals the bomb, not wishing for it to be used for evil means. He hides the bomb before he is slain by the traffickers. The incident, afterward, brought together three witnesses mixed into the plot: a suave rock scientist, a wisecracking taxi driver and an overzealous biker. They must team up to locate the missing bomb before the dealers find it.

—Oliver Chu