fabric 和 fabric live 两个系列，第100集是终结系列，之后再也不会发行。作为 Fabric Club 关门风波后，如今重新启动，却把俩系列给停止了。
这两个系列，是最好的英国电子音乐舞曲的发展见证史。
Fabric 注重于 Underground Dance Music，诸如 Techno，IDM 等等。
Fabriclive 更注重跳舞音乐，例如 Breaks, DNB 等等。
两个系列只代表了英国本土电子音乐舞曲的品味，丝毫不受到狭义 EDM 风潮影响。
这俩系列的影响力、参与人数，都是电子舞曲上的一些记录了。
1~100 目录：
Fabriclive 02-ALI B(2002)
Fabriclive 03 -Di Hype (2002)
Fabriclive 04 -Deadly Avenger (2002)
Fabriclive 05 -Howie B(2002)
Fabriclive 06- Grooverider (2002)
Fabriclive 07 -John Peel (2002)
Fabriclive 08-plump DJ'S (2003)
Fabriclive 09 -Jacques Lu Cont (2003
Fabriclive 10 -Fabio (2003)
Fabriclive 11 -Bent(2003)
Fabriclive 12-bugz In The Attic (2003)
Fabriclive 13 -J Majik (2003)
Fabriclive 14 -Di Spinbad (2004
Fabriclive 15 -Nitin Sawhney (2004)
Fabriclive 16-adam Freeland(2004)
Fabriclive 17 -Aim (2004)
Fabriclive 18-andy C&Dj Hype(2004)
Fabriclive 19-the Freestylers (2004)
Fabriclive 20-joe Ransom(2004)
Fabriclive 21 -Meat Katie(2005)
Fabriclive 22- Scratch Perverts (2005)
Fabriclive 23-death in Vegas (2005)
Fabriclive 24-diplo(2005)
Fabriclive 25 -High Contrast(2005)
Fabriclive 26 -The Herbaliser (2006
Fabriclive 27 -Di Format (2006)
Fabriclive 28-evil Nine (2006)
Fabriclive 29 -Cut Copy(2006)
Fabriclive 30-stanton Warriors (2006)
Fabriclive 31-the Glimmers (2006)
Fabriclive 32- Tayo (2007)
Fabriclive 33 -Spank Rock (2007)
Fabriclive 34-krafty Kuts (2007)
Fabriclive 35 -Marcus Intalex (2007)
Fabriclive 36 -James Murphy &Pat Mahoney (2007)
Fabriclive 37-caspa& Rusko (2007)
Fabriclive 38-DJ Craze ( 2008)
Fabriclive 39 -Di Yoda (2008)
Fabriclive 40-noisia (2008)
Fabriclive 41 -Simian Mobile Disco (2008)
Fabriclive 42-freq Nasty (2008)
Fabriclive 43 -Sinden (Switch&Sinden Present Get Familiar)(2008)
Fabriclive 44 -Commix (2009)
Fabriclive 45-a-trak(2009)
Fabriclive 46 -LTJ Bukem(2009)
Fabriclive 47 - Toddla T (2009)
Fabriclive 48-filthy Dukes (2009)
Fabriclive 49 -Buraka Som Sistema (2009)
Fabriclive 50-dbridge&Instramental Present Autonomic (2010)
Fabriclive 51 -The Duke Dumont (2010)
Fabriclive 52-zero T (2010)
Fabriclive 53 -Drop The Lime (2010)
Fabriclive 54 -David Rodigan (2010)
Fabriclive 55 -Di Marky(2011)
Fabriclive 56-pearson Sound &Ramadanman (2011)
Fabriclive 57-jackmaster (2011)
Fabriclive 58-goldie (2011)
Fabriclive 59 -Four Tet (2011)
Fabriclive 60-brodinski (2011)
Fabriclive 61 -Pinch (2012
Fabriclive 62-kasra (2012)
Fabriclive 63-digital Soundboy Soundsystem (2012)
Fabriclive 64-oneman (2012)
Fabriclive 65 -Di Hazard (2012)
Fabriclive 66-daniel Avery (2012)
Fabriclive 67-ben UFO (2013)
Fabriclive 68-calibre (2013
Fabriclive 69-fake Blood (2013)
Fabriclive 70- Friction(2013)
Fabriclive 71-DI Ez (2013)
Fabriclive 72-BOYS Noize (2013)
Fabriclive 73-pangaea(2014)
Fabriclive 74- Jack Beats (2014)
Fabriclive 75-elijah &Skilliam(2014
Fabriclive 76-calyx&Teebee (2014
Fabriclive 77 -Erol Alkan(2014
Fabriclive 78-i1lum Sphere (2014)
Fabriclive 79 -Jimmy Edgar(2015)
Fabriclive 80-mumdance (2015)
Fabriclive 81 -Monki(2015)
Fabriclive 82-ed Rush &Optical(2015
Fabriclive 83-logan Sama (2015)
Fabriclive 84-dub Phizix (2015)
Fabriclive 85 -Jesse Rose(2016)
Fabriclive 86-MY Nu Leng (2016)
Fabriclive 87- Groove Armada (2016)
Fabriclive 88-flava D(2016)
Fabriclive 89-hannah Wants(2016)
Fabriclive 90-kahn &Neek(2016)
Fabriclive 91Special Request (201
Fabriclive 92-preditah (2017）
Fabriclive 93-daphni(2017)
Fabriclive 94-midland (2017)
Fabriclive 95-mef jus (2017)
Fabriclive 96- Skream (2018）
Fabriclive 97-holy Goof (2018)
Fabriclive 98-dimension (2018)
Fabriclive 99-DJ Q(2018)
Fabriclive 100-Kode9&Burial (2018)