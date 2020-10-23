网站地图
                                                                                      —— 图文整理自网络

 

fabric 和 fabric live 两个系列，第100集是终结系列，之后再也不会发行。作为 Fabric Club 关门风波后，如今重新启动，却把俩系列给停止了。

 

这两个系列，是最好的英国电子音乐舞曲的发展见证史。

 

Fabric 注重于 Underground Dance Music，诸如 Techno，IDM 等等。

Fabriclive 更注重跳舞音乐，例如 Breaks, DNB 等等。

 

两个系列只代表了英国本土电子音乐舞曲的品味，丝毫不受到狭义 EDM 风潮影响。

这俩系列的影响力、参与人数，都是电子舞曲上的一些记录了。

 

 

1~100 目录：

 

Fabriclive 01 -James Lavelle (2001)

Fabriclive 02-ALI B(2002)

Fabriclive 03 -Di Hype (2002)

Fabriclive 04 -Deadly Avenger (2002)

Fabriclive 05 -Howie B(2002)

Fabriclive 06- Grooverider (2002)

Fabriclive 07 -John Peel (2002)

Fabriclive 08-plump DJ'S (2003)

Fabriclive 09 -Jacques Lu Cont (2003

Fabriclive 10 -Fabio (2003)

 

Fabriclive 11 -Bent(2003)

Fabriclive 12-bugz In The Attic (2003)

Fabriclive 13 -J Majik (2003)

Fabriclive 14 -Di Spinbad (2004

Fabriclive 15 -Nitin Sawhney (2004)

Fabriclive 16-adam Freeland(2004)

Fabriclive 17 -Aim (2004)

Fabriclive 18-andy C&Dj Hype(2004)

Fabriclive 19-the Freestylers (2004)

Fabriclive 20-joe Ransom(2004)

 

Fabriclive 21 -Meat Katie(2005)

Fabriclive 22- Scratch Perverts (2005)

Fabriclive 23-death in Vegas (2005)

Fabriclive 24-diplo(2005)

Fabriclive 25 -High Contrast(2005)

Fabriclive 26 -The Herbaliser (2006

Fabriclive 27 -Di Format (2006)

Fabriclive 28-evil Nine (2006)

Fabriclive 29 -Cut Copy(2006)

Fabriclive 30-stanton Warriors (2006)

 

Fabriclive 31-the Glimmers (2006)

Fabriclive 32- Tayo (2007)

Fabriclive 33 -Spank Rock (2007)

Fabriclive 34-krafty Kuts (2007)

Fabriclive 35 -Marcus Intalex (2007)

Fabriclive 36 -James Murphy &Pat Mahoney (2007)

Fabriclive 37-caspa& Rusko (2007)

Fabriclive 38-DJ Craze ( 2008)

Fabriclive 39 -Di Yoda (2008)

Fabriclive 40-noisia (2008)

 

Fabriclive 41 -Simian Mobile Disco (2008)

Fabriclive 42-freq Nasty (2008)

Fabriclive 43 -Sinden (Switch&Sinden Present Get Familiar)(2008)

Fabriclive 44 -Commix (2009)

Fabriclive 45-a-trak(2009)

Fabriclive 46 -LTJ Bukem(2009)

Fabriclive 47 - Toddla T (2009)

Fabriclive 48-filthy Dukes (2009)

Fabriclive 49 -Buraka Som Sistema (2009)

Fabriclive 50-dbridge&Instramental Present Autonomic (2010)

 

Fabriclive 51 -The Duke Dumont (2010)

Fabriclive 52-zero T (2010)

Fabriclive 53 -Drop The Lime (2010)

Fabriclive 54 -David Rodigan (2010)

Fabriclive 55 -Di Marky(2011)

Fabriclive 56-pearson Sound &Ramadanman (2011)

Fabriclive 57-jackmaster (2011)

Fabriclive 58-goldie (2011)

Fabriclive 59 -Four Tet (2011)

Fabriclive 60-brodinski (2011)

 

Fabriclive 61 -Pinch (2012

Fabriclive 62-kasra (2012)

Fabriclive 63-digital Soundboy Soundsystem (2012)

Fabriclive 64-oneman (2012)

Fabriclive 65 -Di Hazard (2012)

Fabriclive 66-daniel Avery (2012)

Fabriclive 67-ben UFO (2013)

Fabriclive 68-calibre (2013

Fabriclive 69-fake Blood (2013)

Fabriclive 70- Friction(2013)

 

Fabriclive 71-DI Ez (2013)

Fabriclive 72-BOYS Noize (2013)

Fabriclive 73-pangaea(2014)

Fabriclive 74- Jack Beats (2014)

Fabriclive 75-elijah &Skilliam(2014

Fabriclive 76-calyx&Teebee (2014

Fabriclive 77 -Erol Alkan(2014

Fabriclive 78-i1lum Sphere (2014)

Fabriclive 79 -Jimmy Edgar(2015)

Fabriclive 80-mumdance (2015)

 

Fabriclive 81 -Monki(2015)

Fabriclive 82-ed Rush &Optical(2015

Fabriclive 83-logan Sama (2015)

Fabriclive 84-dub Phizix (2015)

Fabriclive 85 -Jesse Rose(2016)

Fabriclive 86-MY Nu Leng (2016)

Fabriclive 87- Groove Armada (2016)

Fabriclive 88-flava D(2016)

Fabriclive 89-hannah Wants(2016)

Fabriclive 90-kahn &Neek(2016)

 

Fabriclive 91Special Request (201

Fabriclive 92-preditah (2017）

Fabriclive 93-daphni(2017)

Fabriclive 94-midland (2017)

Fabriclive 95-mef jus (2017)

Fabriclive 96- Skream (2018）

Fabriclive 97-holy Goof (2018)

Fabriclive 98-dimension (2018)

Fabriclive 99-DJ Q(2018)

Fabriclive 100-Kode9&Burial (2018)

 

 

 

