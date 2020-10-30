—— 图文整理自网络





激情三部曲

汇集三部XXX未分级成仁电影，

展现了女同幸恋者多姿多彩的极乐人生！

——————————————————————————————————————

幸爱犯罪

Such a Crime (1998)

评分：IMDb 5.5

导演: Cheryl Newbrough

主演: Michelle Beyda / Aerin Harris / Heather King

国家: 美国

片长: 46 min

IMDb 链接： tt0391473

狂野的欲望与迷离的夜晚，恣意沉沦的背后却隐藏着冷冷的杀意。ECO探员斯基普（海瑟·金 Heather King 饰）在执行任务时遭到对方胁迫，双方举枪互击，斯基普遭受重创，她的重要资料也被洗劫一空。在组织头目卡尔（玛丽-凯特·司图埃尔 Mary-Kate Stoever 饰）的指示下，重伤的斯基普暂时住在简（米歇尔·马罗伊 Michelle Maloy 饰）的家中以避风头。

在简的悉心照料下，斯基普渐渐恢复健康，不过这两个性格迥异的女孩却时常发生冲突。时间缓缓流失，她们彼此之间的对立逐渐消失，两颗孤独的心越贴越近。看似一切美好，然而一切又朝向了混乱……

——————————————————————————————————————

再见亲爱的艾玛

Goodbye Emma Jo (1998)

评分：IMDb 7.2

导演: Cheryl Newbrough

主演: Emma-Jane Mezher / Katherine Woodma

类型: 短片

国家: 美国

语言: 英语

上映: 1998

片长: 40 min

IMDb 链接:tt0500155

Alex is still not over her lover Emma, who tragically died from drug abuse. While visiting Emma's grave, Alex's car breaks down, so Haley, the pretty groundskeeper, offers help. The two fall in love, but moving on is difficult for Alex.

阳光明媚，万里无云，在这个美好的假日，少女艾丽克丝（凯瑟琳·伍德曼 Katherine Woodman 饰）的心情却无比忧伤。一个月前，她与爱人艾玛·乔（杰西卡·梅尔斯 Jessica Meyers 饰）大吵一架，而艾玛则在当天心脏病突发身亡。在爱人的目前，艾丽克丝倾诉着无尽的思念和悔恨，泪水打湿冰冷的墓石。正待返程之际，她的车却出现故障无法启动。来自南非的墓地清洁工哈莉（艾玛-简·迈泽 Emma-Jane Mezher 饰）热情施以援手，并邀请艾丽克丝莱自己的家中暂住。

两个女孩讲述了各自的人生和感情经历，也因误会掀起小小的风波。但也许正是艾玛冥冥中使然，她引导着艾丽克丝找到了新的爱人……

——————————————————————————————————————

玉望：一个情爱游戏

Desire: An Erotic Fantasyplay (Video 1996) (1996)

评分：IMDb 5.7

主演: 安东尼·斯图尔特 Anthoni Stewart

黛布拉·凯特 Debra K. Beatty

Monique Parent

国家: 美国

IMDb 链接: tt0293085

Fiona meets Cory in New Orleans, and the two spend time rubbing in suntan oil on the Gulf Coast. Cory has never been with a woman before, but she moves in with Fiona, not realising that she keeps a sex diary and has a very active life in that area. One day Cory finds the diary and enjoys heating herself up and fantasising while she reads it. She also has very artsy and elusive erotic dreams herself. When Fiona's masseuse Adrienne arrives, Cory watches them together, and eventually, the three women end up in a threesome.

恬静优雅的丛林，一幢木制别墅伫立期间，恍如与世隔绝一般，美丽的可人们生活于此，悠哉游哉。菲奥娜（Debra K. Beatty 饰）是这座房子的主人，此前曾是他祖母居住的场所。她美丽性感，与之相伴的可儿（Anthoni Stewart 饰）人如其名，同样有着美妙绝伦的面庞和性感火辣的身材。一夕欢愉过后，菲奥娜倚在藤椅之中，记录下与可儿相处的点点滴滴和旅行途中的种种见闻。与此同时，可儿上沉浸在前一晚关于畅游古迹以及吉普赛跳舞女郎的神秘梦中。

天色大亮，她们的朋友艾吉安（Monique Parent 饰）驱车前来，她也是一个令人过目不忘的女子。三个女孩遵循体内的原欲，尽情享受这美好的一天……