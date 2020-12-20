—— 图文整理自网络

德川性爱禁止令：色情大名 (1972)

Tokugawa sekkusu kinshi-rei: shikijô daimyô

又名：Caresses sous un kimono ..... France

Imperio del sexo, El ..... Spain

Tokugawa Sex Ban: Lustful Lord ..... (undefined)

Tokugawa sekkusu kinshi-rei: shikijô daimyô

评分：IMDb 6.5

导演：铃木则文

主演：Kaya Hodumi / 城惠美 / Ryôko Ema / Sandra Julien / 京歌子 / 中村锦司

发行:Toei Co. Ltd.Audi Film

制作:Toei Co. Ltd.

上映:1972-04-26

片长：Japan:89 min

德川公主不想嫁给塔达特鲁藩主，为了展示自己的雄性魅力，塔达特鲁开始宠爱起一个法国传教士的女儿桑德拉，德川公主觉得自己被冒犯了，于是就命令手下人囚禁桑德拉 ··· ···

德川性禁令之、色晴大名

编号：FJ-375

配置：日2独家版

音轨：日语DD5.1-448K、日语DD2.0-384K

字幕：日文、中文1-2

片长：88 分钟

Kiyohime, a daughter of Tokugawa Ienari is married-off to Tadateru Ogura, the lord of a Kyushu clan. However, the lord's sexual inexperience and Kiyohime's strict morals lead to significant crisis in their marriage. To improve his sexual prowess, the lord is introduced to Sandra, a French woman held captive by usurer-smuggler Hatakaya. This results in the lord's choosing Sandra as his mistress. Kiyohime's attendants see this move as an insult and have Sandra beaten and imprisoned. Nevertheless, Sandra escapes with the help of Morita, a retainer of the lord. Out of bitterness and as some sort of revenge, the lord imposes a sex ban on his subjects.

—Eunus

日本情玉电影史卷二 之 铃木则文篇

（不良姐御传：猪·鹿·蝶 +） 德川性禁令之、色情大名

编号：ST-093，2D9-2

配置：法国二区HKV版+日本二区

音轨：日语DD2.0-192K、日语DD2.0-384K

字幕：法文、简体中文、繁体中文

片长：88分钟

花絮：预告片段

